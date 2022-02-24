February 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Russia

Cypriot citizens in Ukraine advised to contact embassy in Kyiv

By Nick Theodoulou00
Cyprus Foreign Ministry (Photo: CNA)

Cypriot citizens in Ukraine are requested to contact the embassy in Kyiv, if they have not already done so, and update the foreign ministry on their status.

The Cyprus embassy in Kyiv is carrying out its duties despite the ongoing “military operations” currently underway in Ukraine, a ministry announcement on Thursday afternoon stated.

Those who contact the embassy will receive guidelines and are requested to provide their contact details by registering on the online platform at www.connect2cy.gov.cy.

The crisis management center has been activated and the ministry is in constant contact with the embassy in Kyiv, ready to provide any consular assistance required by Cypriots.

Contact details for the Cyprus embassy in Kyiv:  +380 44 499 6450/1 and/or +380 97 504 9558 (mobile number)

Email address: [email protected][email protected]

Embassy address: 24 Bulvarno-Kudriavska St., Level 2, 01601, Kyiv, Ukraine

Foreign Ministry: +357 22 651113

Foreign Ministry / Crisis Management Centre: +357 22 801000

Related Posts

NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank

Reuters News Service

Education minister denies abandoning Larnaca university

Nick Theodoulou

Some Kyiv residents try to flee, others stock up after Russia attacks

Reuters News Service

Parents call for end to four-monthly exams

Nick Theodoulou

European finance reacts to Ukraine invasion with emergency plans, bond freezes

Reuters News Service

Russia invades Ukraine in Europe’s ‘darkest hours’ since WWII (Update 9)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign