February 25, 2022

Coronavirus: Seven deaths, 1,826 people test positive on Friday

By Gina Agapiou06
The health ministry on Friday announced 1,826 new coronavirus infections which resulted from 113,253 tests, a positivity rate of 1.61 per cent.

Earlier the health ministry had announced seven additional coronavirus related deaths, spanning from Wednesday to Friday.

According to the daily briefing, there were 155 people with the virus in state hospitals, of whom 34 were in serious condition.

Authorities in the northern part of the island announced 400 new coronavirus cases on Friday, after 17,694 tests, raising the total of cases detected to 67,072 since the pandemic outbreak. In total, 190 people died from the virus in the north.

