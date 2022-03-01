March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

42 people evacuated from Ukraine

By Anna Savva0219
a child from ukraine waits for a bus going to the netherlands, after fleeing russia's invasion of ukraine, in beregsurany, hungary march 1, 2022
File photo

The first evacuation of 42 civilians from the Ukraine, including children and elderly, has been successfully completed, Cyprus foreign ministry spokesman Demetris Demetriou said on Tuesday.

On Twitter, he said the evacuation was organised at the initiative of the Cyprus embassy in Ukraine and the crisis centre at the foreign ministry.

The 42 evacuees are Cypriot and Greek nationals, Ukrainians with family ties to Cyprus and EU citizens.

He did not elaborate further.

