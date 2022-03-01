March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: No Test to Stay for police for time being

By Jonathan Shkurko014
police

The Test to Stay measure will not be implemented in the police force for the time being because the number of cases within the force is too small to justify its implementation, police spokesman Christos Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency on Tuesday.

“A meeting was held on Monday between the police leadership and health ministry officials. It was determined that because of the good management by police, with instructions being adhered to by members, the number of positive cases and contacts is small. It was decided therefore that the Test to Stay measure will not be implemented for the time being in the police,” he said.

Given the current situation, the measure is not seen as necessary.

“The number of cases is low, the number of contacts is low and our members are faithfully adhering to the instructions given,” he added,

 

