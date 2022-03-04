March 4, 2022

Israel to resume all flights to Dubai with new security deal -security agency

By Reuters News Service054
file photo: an israeli el al airliner lands at abu dhabi international airport, united arab emirates
FILE PHOTO: An Israeli El Al airliner lands at Abu Dhabi International Airport, United Arab Emirates, August 31, 2020. WAM/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed a security arrangement that will allow Israeli airlines to resume a full schedule of flights to Dubai, the Shin Bet security agency said on Friday.

A dispute over airport security in Dubai had forced them to cut back services and without a resolution all flights would have been halted by March 8.

Shin Bet said an agreement was reached with Emirati counterparts.

“Shared working principles and security arrangements were agreed upon that will allow Israeli airlines to once again fly to Dubai on a regular basis,” it said.

Nonstop flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai were among the fruits of a landmark 2020 deal establishing ties between Israel and the UAE. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have visited the UAE and Gulf commercial hub since.

Israel’s Shin Bet security service had previously voiced concerns – which it did not publicly detail – about arrangements at Dubai International Airport.

The three Israeli carriers that fly to Dubai had said that one issue had been securing enough security tags for personnel to allow them to handle a full flight schedule.

