March 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Testing sites closed by snow

By Katy Turner00
Two testing units of the ministry of health programme failed to open on Sunday because of the extreme weather conditions.

Units in Kakopetria and Palaichori did not open because of the snow.

These two units were expected to be visited on Sunday by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas.

 

