March 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business International Russia

Russian central bank decides not to reopen stock market trading next week

By Reuters News Service01
Central Bank of Russsia HQ

Russia’s central bank on Saturday said it has decided not to reopen stock market trading on the Moscow Exchange from March 14-18, with the exception of some non-open-market transactions and transactions using the SPFI payment system.

It said the foreign exchange market, money market and repo market would open at 0700 GMT on those days. The bank said it would announce the operating mode for the following week at a later date.

