March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Bank of Cyprus recognised for asset management services

By Staff Reporter02
bank of cyprus headquarters banking standard and poors s and p

International magazine Global Banking & Finance Review on Tuesday named the Bank of Cyprus’ asset management division (BOCAM) as the best asset management company in Cyprus.

The award was given under the framework of the magazine’s Global Banking & Finance Awards, highlighting the work done in the bank’s asset management services (Discretionary and Advisory Management), as well as the high quality of service staff professionalism.

Christos Kalogeris, the general manager of BOC Asset Management Ltd, welcomed this recognition, stating that “our company has been awarded for the services it provides to institutional investors such as pension funds, provident funds, insurance companies, and other large institutions as well as to the Bank’s private clients”.

“This award is a practical recognition of the investment services we offer that enhance our clients’ experience and investment objectives over the medium to long term, Kalogeris added, noting “this is confirmed by recent examples where large institutions and provident funds have trusted BOCAM to achieve their investment goals and strategy”.

The magazine explained that awards are selected based on criteria such as customer service, the success of client objectives, the range of products and services provided, the real benefit derived from those services, as well as the design and functionality of the services.

“Our clients are embracing our services, and as a result, we are continuously gaining momentum which is reflected in our results,” Kalogeris stated.

“BOCAM is committed to being a pioneer in its efforts to serve institutional investors and create value for its clients,” he concluded.

