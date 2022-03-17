Daily News Briefing

March 17, 2022

In today’s episode, Energy Minister Natasa Pilides has expressed caution over prospects for reviving EastMed pipeline as she said that, even if the pipeline project kicked off immediately, it would not provide a solution to the energy crisis that Europe is experiencing as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Elsewhere, House president Annita Demetriou unveiled the monument for the four Egyptians who lost their lives in the devastating fire that destroyed lives, businesses and homes in the area of Odou last July.

In other news, the journalists union on Wednesday said they had held a meeting with the government spokesman seeking more access to the palace and called for an end to a ban on questions following announcements by senior officials.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

