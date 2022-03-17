March 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Let’s Go Tours releases ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’ 2022 cruise brochure

By Press Release00
lgt logo

Lets Go Tours by Amathus, the preferred sales representative of Royal Caribbean International in Cyprus, is offering those already planning their summer holiday a new brochure outlining ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’ cruises from Limassol.

Vacation planners can ask for their free copy to learn all they need to know about the ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’ cruise experience and its amazing itineraries for summer 2022.

rci brochure cover en

Imagine embarking on a relaxing journey to the shores of the Eastern Mediterranean and exploring your favourite destinations in the comfort of the ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’, with prices starting from as low as €539 per person. ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’ will sail from Limassol every week, over August 6-September 10, 2022 for six-, seven- and eight-night cruises, visiting Rhodes, Mykonos, Athens, Santorini, and Haifa. The eight-night cruise will also call at Ashdod, with a great opportunity to visit the Holy Land, Jerusalem.

Families can choose from a limited number of triple and quad cabins, or opt for the unique Family Plan, where they can book two side-by-side cabins and benefit from double the space, double the bathrooms, and double the comfort.

Cypriot guests will enjoy the Greek ambience on board, with unique dining and beverage menus, live music, and a Greek version of Royal Caribbean’s daily activity planner.

Book a Rhapsody cruise now with just €50 deposit per person.

Get a free copy of the brochure by:

  • Visiting or calling any of Let’s Go Tours by Amathus offices in Cyprus: 77778277
  • Downloading the brochure online from www.letsgotours.com

Related Posts

BoC Culture Foundation invites collaboration proposals

Press Release

RCB Bank brings Apple Pay with Mastercard to clients

Press Release

APPLA! Cyprus’ leading e-commerce technology goes live

Press Release

Peloponnese Wine Festival returns to Cyprus

Press Release

OPAP Cyprus honours Europa Donna with breast-cancer detection systems

Press Release

Nissan’s LEAF 2022 glowing with sharp design and advanced tech

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign