March 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades sends Ukraine message of support at start of marathon

By Gina Agapiou076
ΠτΔ – ΟΠΑΠ Μαραθώνιος Λεμεσού ΓΣΟ /

President Nicos Anastasiades sent an anti-war message as he kicked off the OPAP GSO International Marathon in Limassol on Saturday morning.

Some 11,000 people were registered to take part in the marathon, which aims to support people with blood cancer.

In his address at what organisers said was the largest athletics event in the island, Anastasiades thanked the organisers, participants and spectators.

“I would like to warmly congratulate the organisers, the OPAP Marathon GSC, all of you 11,000 people who are participating in a charitable effort to support the Karaiskakio and beyond, and wish everyone that the course of sport is the course of our lives.”

He added that “fair play is above wars, above what we are witnessing” in reference to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.

 

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Four Paphos business owners set to appear in court for violating measures

Gina Agapiou

Man jailed 8 years for human trafficking

Gina Agapiou

Hard drug use declined during pandemic – report

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Solar energy use among highest in Europe says Pilidou

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Osce to hold conference in Cyprus on corruption

Christodoulos Mavroudis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign