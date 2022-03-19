March 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Playmobil exhibition revisits Greek history

By Eleni Philippou00
70985 boccf 21 allios 420x523

Continuing its celebrations to mark the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation is hosting the exhibition 1821 Differently. And indeed, this upcoming exhibition addresses the Greek war of independence with Playmobil custom figures and scenes in a collaboration with National Historical Museum of Greece.

The exhibition is an original approach to the era of the 1821 War of Independence and will last from March 23 to September 4. An impressive array of more than 25 small and big scenes and 86 figures depicting historical personalities from 1821 have been constructed with Playmobil figures and accessories. The dioramas depict scenes of daily life from early 19th century Greece, as well as important events from 1821.

The exhibition was initially designed by the National Historical Museum in partnership with private collectors, owners of the dioramas and special figures, with the support of Playmobil Hellas. After a successful tour of several Greek cities, the exhibition will soon be presented by the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia.

In a custom-made interactive room, children will have the opportunity to become better acquainted with the Greek War of Independence and its heroes, as well as to test their knowledge on the topic. The exhibition is supplemented with a series of parallel events such as lectures, tours and educational programmes in the spring and summer months.

 

1821 Differently

Playmobil exhibition about the 1821 Greek war of independence. March 23-September 4. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. Monday-Sunday: 10am-9pm. www.boccf.org. Tel: 22-128157

Related Posts

Bus unions suspend strike after talks with ministry (update 2)

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Free testing sites on Sunday for eligible groups

Staff Reporter

Female farmers ‘show the way to create new life’

Gina Agapiou

Remand after electronics company duped out of multiple devices

Gina Agapiou

War in Ukraine and Russia will have repercussions for Cyprus universities

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Police have strong sense of social responsibility says chief

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign