Open Call for 2022 Buffer Fringe

For the ninth year in a row, the Buffer Fringe Performing Arts Festival invites Cyprus and international artists from the performing arts and all forms of experimental performance work to participate in the 2022 edition that will take place in early October. Artists from theatre, music, dance, acrobatics, installation/visual art and other cross-disciplinary backgrounds can apply and have until April 24 to do so.

“We welcome proposals for participatory, durational, and/or site-specific formats,” say festival organisers. “We welcome new works, works in progress and works that have been previously presented, in Cyprus or abroad.”

This year’s theme is Pockets (beyond) as the 2022 festival aims to initiate a discussion on who is visible/invisible and why. Pockets (beyond) aims to become a space to start thinking about difference and identity, past and present, inside and outside, inclusion and exclusion.

“The pocket in question is a pocket of resistance against the inhumanity of the new world order and a place where we keep things we need or love,” explain organisers, “pockets contain and hide things, yet they also keep them close to us. What pockets contain may also be traces and remnants of the past that stay alive in the stitches that keep the pocket together. In that sense, a pocket may look like a blind spot but blind spots resist the logic of the main frame and go beyond expected ways of seeing. Beyond implies a disturbance of direction, a restless movement. Beyond,” they add, “promises the future and yet acknowledges a sense of disorientation brought by the precarity of our times.”

The festival will take place on October 7, 8 and 9 and artists have until midnight of April 24 to apply. This year’s jury comprises of Cyprus-based and international curators.

Details about the requirements of the proposals can be found on the Home for Cooperation website, as well as the application form.

 

Buffer Fringe 2022

Open call for artists. Deadline: April 24, midnight. www.home4cooperation.info. [email protected]. Tel: 22-445740

