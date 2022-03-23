March 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Police issue 10 fines for violations of Covid-19 measures

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
police hq 01

Police have fined 10 individuals in the last 24 hours after 1,314 checks regarding compliance with Covid-19 measures.

A police spokesperson told CNA that two people were fined in Nicosia after 284 checks, in Limassol one individual after 131 checks, and four in Larnaca after 263 checks. In Famagusta three individuals were fined after 421 checks. No fines were issued after 74 checks in the Morphou area.

Moreover, the Traffic Police made 124 checks, with no fines issued.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Changes coming for waste and plastics

CM Guest Columnist

Agrotourism product must continue improving, official says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus affirmed at BBB- with a Stable Outlook by Fitch Ratings

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Paphos hospitality industry works on jobs for Ukrainian refugees

Antigoni Pitta

Cannabis use up, cocaine down during 2021

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign