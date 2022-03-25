March 25, 2022

Coronavirus: 15 individuals, 3 businesses fined for breaking rules

Police fined 15 individuals and three business establishments in the 24 hours up to 6.00 am on Friday for breaking health protocols to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Overall, police carried out 1,864 checks. Fines issued against individuals concerned failure to wear a protective mask in premises and in vehicles, police said in an announcement on Friday.

The three businesses fined were all in Nicosia. A €750 fine was issued against the manager of a rotisserie for allowing an employee to work without a SafePass. A petrol station manager was fined €750 for failing to wear a mask while serving customers and for allowing employees to work without a mask.

Finally, a €500 fine was issued to a pizzeria manager for allowing an employee to work without a SafePass.

