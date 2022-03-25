March 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Operation of Polis business suspended pending trial

By Staff Reporter01
paphos court

Paphos district court has suspended the operation of a business premise in Polis Chrysochous suspected of operating as an illegal casino, police said on Friday.

They said the court had accepted their application and issued an injunction pending trial of the case.

Police had raided the premises on January 30 where they found six computer towers, a laptop, a number of handwritten notes and €250 in cash.

Initial investigations indicated that it was being used for gambling.

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
