March 26, 2022

Coronavirus: Two deaths, 5,172 people test positive on Saturday (Updated)

By Staff Reporter064
The health ministry announced that two people had died of Covid-19 and that 5,172 had tested positive from 82,488 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 6.27 per cent.

The deaths concerned two women aged 85 and 96, taking the total to 927 in two years.

There are 169 people in hospitals of whom 21 are in serious condition. Of these, 6 are intubated.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 52 per cent.

From the total tests,  3,769 were PCR, detecting 422 positives. There were 78,719 rapid tests identifying 4,750 positives.

From contact tracing 1,589 PCR tests were performed and 37 positives were identified. There were 1,047 rapid tests finding 115 positives.

On private initiative, there were 1,661 PCR tests with 329 positives, and 42,275 rapid tests were performed. The ministry did not include the number of positives found in this category only that the positivity rate was 0%.

Through the ministry’s testing programmes, 36,444 rapid tests were done, finding 1,871 positives.

Free Sampling points saw 34,126 rapid tests were carried out detecting 1,704 positives.

Nursing homes saw 796 rapid tests with 52 positives.

 

 

