May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Weather forecast: Fine, with above average temperatures

By Anna Savva01

Higher than average temperatures continue to grip Cyprus, with Monday’s high expected to reach 39 C inland. These are expected to edge down a little over the next three days but remain above the seasonal average.

According to the early morning weather forecast issued by the met office, weak low pressure continues to affect the area, with light dust observed in the atmosphere today and Tuesday.

Monday will be mainly average with temperatures set to hit 39C inland, around 31C on the west and north coasts, 33C on the remaining coasts and 28C in the mountains.

Monday evening will be mainly fine with temperatures of 22C inland and on the coasts and around 18 C in the mountains.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mainly fine with increased high cloud at intervals. Temperatures will edge down but remain above the average for the time of year.

 

