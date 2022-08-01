August 1, 2022

Saudi GDP grows 11.8 per cent year-on-year in Q2

By Reuters News Service02
Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product rose by 11.8 per cent in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2021, according to initial government estimates on Sunday, as the world’s top oil exporter benefits from higher energy prices.

Growth was largely driven by a 23.1 per cent increase in oil activities, the General Authority for Statistics said, while non-oil activities expanded 5.4 per cent.

