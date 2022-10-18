October 18, 2022

Cypriot myth meets Viennese music

Two evenings of thrilling classical music are coming up in Nicosia and Limassol as the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra prepares for new concerts. The next performance series celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between Austria and Cyprus, presenting evenings titled Cypriot Myth Meets Viennese Music.

In collaboration with the Austrian Embassy, the orchestra will present music by great composers coming from the two countries, first at Nicosia Municipal Theatre on October 24 and then at Pattihio Municipal Theatre on October 26.

Under the baton of Günter Neuhold, this musical synergy features two outstanding Austrian lyrical singers: soprano Simona Eisinger and baritone Günter Haumer. Inspired by the respective musical traditions of Cyprus and Austria, this festive programme includes music by Solon Michaelides, Johann Strauss and Franz Lehár. Cyprus myth and history-inspired works such as the Suite Archaïque and Aria of Nausica by Solon and Alkis Baltas’ orchestration of Arodafnousa will be performed, alongside graceful and exuberant Viennese music, including delightful highlights from the operettas Die fledermaus and Die lustige witwe.

 

Cypriot Myth Meets Viennese Music

Concert by Cypriot myth meets Viennese music, in collaboration with the Austrian Embassy in Nicosia. October 24. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. October 26. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10, 15. www.cyso.org.cy

