Daily News Briefing

October 18, 2022

In today’s episode, torrential rains and storms battered the island yesterday, with rainfall expected to continue through to Thursday.

Larnaca experienced heavy flooding while parts of Nicosia were similarly affected.

According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, by around 3pm they received some 90 calls for help from across Larnaca district. Off-duty firefighters were called in to assist. Civil Defence crews were also deployed.

In other news, President Nicos Anastasiades yesterday sought to play down comments he made about the three main candidates being partners – which drew strong reactions from all political camps.

The president said that the media was fussing over what was in fact a humorous remark, after saying that he would have influence over whoever was elected.

Elsewhere, Australian Cypriot singer Andrew Lambrou will represent Cyprus in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

