Choreography platform to showcase new works

As November approaches, the events calendar continues to fill up and dance will be one of its highlights. Returning for its 22nd edition is the annual Cyprus Choreography Platform.

The platform, which aims to create and present new works of contemporary choreography, has contributed significantly with its 21 previous editions developing and promoting contemporary dance in Cyprus. Having been renewed as an institution in recent years, the Choreography Platform continues to aim to support Cypriot creators and present new talents of contemporary choreography. This year, the platform which will take place on November 11 and 12 featuring eight choreographers.

The event will open on November 11 with a performance by Lia Haraki, then another by Samantha Moysi, then Milena Ugren Koulas and Stylish Junkies and conclude with Petros Konnaris’ work. The performances last between 15 and 30 minutes each. Day two will feature pieces by Maria Charalambous and George Demopoulos, Harry Koushos, bytheway productions/Arianna Marcoulides and lastly, Julia Anna Brendle.

Apart from the main programme of performances, the platform will be enriched again this year by a series of parallel events, organised by the Dance House Lemesos, titled Dance Throughout the Year to bring the world of dance to even more people.

 

Cyprus Choreography Platform

22nd edition of annual dance event. November 11-12. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. €8. Tel: 7777-7745. E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy. Info: www.cypruschoreographyplatform.com

 

