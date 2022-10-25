October 25, 2022

Nicosia International Festival opens with performance from Israel

Young actor Amit Rahav, who gained international fame by starring in Netflix’s Unorthodox series, is travelling to Cyprus this week to take part in a theatrical performance that will open the Nicosia International Festival. On Friday, the HaBima-National Theatre of Israel will bring its production The One My Soul Loves to Nicosia’s Municipal Theatre, touching on LGBT+ issues.

Itai Segal’s latest play is based on the terrorist attack at the Bar Noar (LGBT Centre) in August 2009 in Tel Aviv. Rahav stars as Jonathan, the gay son of an everyday loving family. A family, however, with secrets and wounds from the past, anxieties and destructive prejudices. After the savage shooting, Jonathan lies unconscious in hospital, and no one can explain to his mother what her only son was doing in a gay bar. And so begins a family drama at the centre of which is a religious 17-year-old boy, who soon finds himself forced by his family to undergo conversion therapy.

A ten-member cast will bring the harrowing story to life in Nicosia, performing in Hebrew with subtitles in Greek and English. Supported by the Embassy of Israel, the performance will take place for one night only, starting at 8.30pm and lasting for a chilling 90 minutes.

Israel’s performance is one of the many acts that are part of the Nicosia International Festival’s programme this year and throughout November and December numerous music, dance and theatre performances will add colour to the capital.

 

The One My Soul Loves

Theatrical performance by the HaBima- National Theatre of Israel. Opening act of the 3rd Nicosia International Festival. October 28. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In Hebrew with subtitles in Greek and English. www.soldoutticketbox.com

