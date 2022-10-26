Third Lidl Wellness Camp delivers ambitious programme

Those who were at Agros over the October 15-16 weekend enjoyed a unique experience, full of new knowledge, skills and tastes. The third Lidl Wellness Camp offered all participants tips on wellness, good nutrition guidelines and ideas for a better and healthier daily life. The event was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, the Cyprus National UNESCO Committee and the Cyprus Dietetic & Nutrition Association.
The Camp was held on the occasion of World Food Day, as Lidl Cyprus wanted to give its consumers all resources needed to make their lives better, realising nutrition, in particular, is inextricably linked to health. Therefore, the supermarket giant proceeded with an innovative collaboration, bringing together experts from the fields of nutrition, psychology, sports and the environment in the Third Wellness Camp. Thus, at the village of Agros over the October 15-16 weekend, each delivered a workshop on topics from their respective field.
As for the 150 lucky participants of the Camp, they had the chance to: learn about fitness with the help of Kyriakos Pelekanos, take part in ergonomics exercises with Dr. Giorgos Oxinos, discuss mindfulness as it relates to food with Dr. Anthi Loutsiou, awaken their senses with Cypriot aromatic herbs under the guidance of Marilena Ioannidou, and to cook and savour delicious creations by chef George Georgiou. They also got better acquainted with human biology thanks to Dr. Myrtani Pieri, were informed about the impact of microplastics by Dr. Xenia Loizidou, and discovered easy ways to improve their diet with Nicoletta Michaelidou – as well as benefit from even more insights, delivered by other experts on the programme.
At the same time, children of all ages, guided by specialised teachers, took part in creative activities by the Forest School and with Dr. Nicoletta Christodoulou.
All in all, the Wellness Camp offered an incomparable two days of clear mind, renewed body and sought-after well-being. Participants also had the opportunity to have their diet- and health-related questions answered. The two days ended with the promise of a fourth Lidl Wellness Camp next year, with the same appetite for a better life!
