October 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Clocks go back one hour tonight

By Gina Agapiou050
time change

Clocks should be set back one hour on Sunday as daylight saving time ends, despite a 2018 decision to abolish the time change in Europe.

Europeans will gain one more hour of sleep on Sunday as the time change will turn clocks back one hour at 4am, thus showing 3am after the change.

The last time change was scheduled for March 2021, when European Union member states were asked to choose between winter or summer time.

But the global coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine set back the plan.

The European Commission proposed ending the practice in 2018 after an EU-wide opinion survey showed a large majority in favour of doing so. The survey generated 4.6 million responses, with 84 percent of respondents wanting to end seasonal clock changes.

In March 2019, the European parliament voted in favour of abolishing the practice of switching the clocks, first introduced in World War I to save energy by prolonging evening daylight in summer.

 

 

Related Posts

Two remanded for causing immigration office ruckus

Gina Agapiou

Weather mainly clear

Staff Reporter

Police looking for those who started Pournara clashes (Videos)

Gina Agapiou

A November for all at CVAR

Eleni Philippou

20yo who hid cocaine in car wheel arrested

Gina Agapiou

Flavour combos take Cyprus consumers by storm

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign