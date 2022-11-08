November 8, 2022

The Sequence of Color opening at The O Gallery

By Eleni Philippou00
On Saturday, The O Gallery presents the first solo exhibition by Maria Alexandrou titled Sequence of Color, which will run until December 3. Exploring colour palettes, visual space, geometric shapes and even mathematical properties, the influence that shapes her art is Maria’s earlier training as a mathematician. Sequence of Color blends her maths and art studies, following in the footsteps of many Greek artists.

“Applying mathematical and geometric properties to art,” say the exhibition organisers, “expressed in symbols is an ancient practice. It derives from a more general wisdom rooted in a kind of Pythagoreanism and religiosity. In art, in modern sculpture, in architecture, in music, in technology and in general, mathematics has a dominant role.

“Mathematical logic, composition, harmony, quantitative and qualitative contrasts, movement, depth, colour, material and aesthetics,” they add, “are topics that distinguished Greek or international artists dealt with in the past.”

Now, with Maria herself taking the reins of creation and bringing together art practices and maths, she creates work formed by this union. “Certain mathematical curves have the ability to evoke different emotions depending on the quantitative relationships and ratios they express. They also convey the concept of order, rhythm and inner harmony. The geometric forms that she seeks to include in her visual research form such curved surfaces. The forms disappear and move into infinity. The overlapping of the shapes as well as the quantitative and qualitative contrasts cause the illusion of movement and depth. The main idea is to create a three-dimensional space on a two-dimensional surface, leaving what causes the work to the free viewing.”

 

Sequence of Color

First solo exhibition of Maria Alexandrou. November 12-December 3. The O Gallery, Larnaca. Opening night: 7pm. Wednesday-Saturday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm. Sunday: 3pm-7pm. Tel: 99-659202

