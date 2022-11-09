Daily News Briefing

November 9, 2022

In today’s episode, officials are upbeat that the UK tourism market is buoyant, with Cyprus now setting its sights on the US.

Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said in terms of arrivals from Britain, the island had welcomed 90 per cent of the number that visited in 2019, a record year.

In other news, a report on the use of Pegasus software presented at the EU parliament on Tuesday by the Pega committee said that Cyprus has become a centre for the export of surveillance software in recent years.

Elsewhere, President Nicos Anastasiades spoke at the UN climate conference COP27 in Egypt on Tuesday, emphasising that Cyprus is fully prepared to reduce its CO2 emissions.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

