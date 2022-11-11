November 11, 2022

Dance workshop to make you feel good

dance and feel good

Movement is always good for the body, and dance is a good way to get moving. An upcoming workshop in Nicosia with contemporary dancer and choreographer Melissa Garcia Carro aims to encourage adult participants to do exactly that – dance and feel good.

Hosted at the Nefeles Art Therapy Centre, November 24’s afternoon workshop invites participants to extend their body’s possibilities, use creative abilities and increase their comfort and confidence. From 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Melissa will take dancers, who do not need to have any experience to participate, on a journey connecting with their bodies and surroundings.

“This dance workshop,” say the organisers, “is designed like a bubble, a moment for you to experience something new and feel good about yourself. We will start by preparing our body to move through exercises inspired by different somatic techniques. Then through physical and improvisation tasks we will explore, play, move, let go and have fun. Finally, we will stretch and relax.”

No preparation is needed, simply to register, wear clothes comfortable for moving, socks and a jacket. The rest will be built during the workshop under Melissa’s guidance.

 

Dance and Feel Good Workshop for Adults

Led by contemporary dancer and choreographer, Melissa Garcia Carro. November 24. Nefeles Art Therapy Centre, Nicosia. 6.30pm-8.30pm. €12. Bookings at 96-586535

