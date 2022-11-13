November 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies after getting hit by car in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
police car night 2
File photo

A 60-year-old man died after he was hit by a car in Paphos under conditions that are still being investigated, police said on Sunday.

Richard Flower, from the UK was walking on Chlorakas avenue at around 6:30pm on Saturday, when a 75-year-old driver travelling from Paphos to Peyia hit the pedestrian with his vehicle as he was trying to cross the street.

Flower was taking to the ER where a doctor pronounced him dead while an arrest warrant was issued for the 75-year-old.

 

Avatar photo

