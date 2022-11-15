November 15, 2022

Exhibition focussed on the Here After at Alpha CK Art Gallery

By Eleni Philippou00
Acclaimed Greek painter Chryssa Vergi returns to Cyprus this autumn with a new series of paintings at Alpha CK Art Gallery in Nicosia. Titled Here After, the exhibition opens on Wednesday, presenting 20 artworks that lead the viewer into the magic and grandeur of nature.

In her new work, Vergi breaks down the boundaries of landscape and explores its most secret and magical aspects, transmitting nature’s peace and tranquillity. The artist focuses on the surface of the water, getting rid of any representation of the earth or sky, showing only their reflection. The sky with its white clouds does not exist in the work. The blue of the sky and the blue of the water become one in the water’s reflections.

In the exhibition catalogue, art historian Georgos Mylonas, he writes: “In one of her works, the gaze is taken aback, realising that the real place is nothing but a part of the painting, whereas what appears and occupies it from the centre and below reflects the reality on the surface of the water. There is nothing closed in all her works, a fixed or definitive boundary. Therefore, she can create complementary versions through diptychs or triptychs, compositions which are open to more than one interpretation and enable the viewer to go one step further.”

 

Here After – Landscapes of The Consciousness

Solo exhibition by Greek painter Chryssa Vergi. November 16-December 3. Alpha C.K. Art Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4.30pm and 6.30pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel:22-751325. www.ackgallery.com

 

