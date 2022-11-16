November 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Media watchdog issues fines for violations

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The Cyprus radio television authority (CRTA) on Wednesday announced that it has issued fines to various local media for 43 cases of violations of regulations governing the broadcasting sector. A total fine of €97,293.00 was imposed in 29 of the 43 cases.

The announcement stated that the cases relate to as many as 308 infringements on a number of matters concerning human rights, privacy, dignified behaviour, right of reply, dignity of gender, race, ethnicity and religion groups, discrimination towards disabled people and incitement to hatred.

Furthermore, in 168 cases the infringements concerned disguised advertising of products or services by journalists during news programmes, whereas 34 cases concerned accuracy, objectivity, impartiality, pluralism, plurality, comprehensiveness, and equal treatment.

Other infringements concerned foul language, inappropriate display of offensive material, such as explicit sexual content or suicide, copyright, inaccurate news reporting, particularly concerning election polls, presenting minors as crime witnesses in an unnecessary manner and advertising children’s toys during a time that is prohibited based on the legislation.

Established in 1998, the Cyprus radio television authority is the competent regulatory body for the establishment, installation and operation of private radio and television stations in the Republic of Cyprus.

