February 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Christodoulides offers Disy a ‘significant’ role

Presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides

Disy can have a significant role to play in a government of broad social acceptance under the presidency of Nikos Christodoulides, the candidate said on Tuesday, ahead of Disy’s political bureau meeting.

With Disy set to choose whether it will back Christodoulides or Andreas Mavroyiannis, both candidates are pulling out the stops to vie for the support of one of Cyprus’ biggest parties.

Christodoulides’ statement was sent directly to Disy leader Averof Neophytou and was published in Phileleftheros. His strategy appears to be offering Disy members ministerial posts – and a continuation of government power – in exchange for their votes.

“I strongly believe we are united by common concerns and we agree on important matters such as fiscal discipline, developing the economy, ending the deadlock over the Cyprus problem, effective dealing of the migration problem, the European direction of our country and many more,” Christodoulides said.

The candidate said he believed, Disy should have a significant role to successfully tackle current challenges. “It is the party that over the years, through cooperating with other political powers, defended financial and national stability.”

Christodoulides reiterated he was available to discuss matters further, and stressed his readiness for another meeting “even today”. Disy confirmed it received the letter but did not comment further.

Neophytou met with both Christodoulides and Mavroyiannis yesterday when they discussed their potential cooperation.

Mavroyiannis has made clear he will not engage in any “bazaar-like bargaining” but would instead remain open to discuss things in a democratic manner. Though he is backed by Akel, the party said his election would not signify an Akel government. His campaign team has also stressed that ministerial posts will not be from Akel’s ranks.

