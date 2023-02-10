Guest recipes from Lidl Food Academy

Add a bit of colour to winter dishes

Borscht

1 tbsp vegetable oil

350g diced beef

1 1/2 liters of water or broth

1 tsp salt

100g onion (1 large) dry cut into thin slices

2 medium fresh beets, grated on a coarse grater

1 tbsp vinegar

1 medium potato cut into 2cm cubes

1 carrot grated on a coarse grater

For the garnish

Sour cream

Spring onion

Dill

Black sliced bread

Spicy mustard

In a medium saucepan, sauté the meat in the oil until golden.

Then remove the excess fat from the pot and add the water or broth.

Simmer for 40 minutes while checking if there is enough liquid in the pot. Skim if there is foam over the soup.

At the same time, wash carrots and beets well and grate them on a coarse grater.

Wash and cut the potato into cubes and the onion into thin slices.

After about 40 minutes, check with two forks if the meat has softened. If it is elastic, it means that it has not been cooked. If it has softened, remove it to a board and chop finely.

In another medium saucepan, sauté the onion along with the salt. Stir over low heat until the onion is well caramelised.

Add the fresh broth made by boiling the meat and rub the bottom well with a wooden spoon to incorporate the brown crust (sugar) from the onions into the broth.

Add the beets, carrot and potato to the broth.

Boil over low heat until the potato is cooked through. Taste the soup and if necessary add more salt and pepper.

Finally, place the soup in small bowls, garnishing with sour cream, chopped spring onion and dill. On the side, serve with bread and mustard. Ideally, mustard can be mixed into the soup (about 1/2 tablespoon).

Crispy Duck with Apple Sauce, Orange and Star Anise

Serves 2

320g precooked duck

mixed spices for game

For the sauce

2 peeled, pitted apples

juice of 1 small orange

1 tsp orange zest

2 tbsp water

1 piece of star anise

25g butter

1 tbsp brown sugar

For the red cabbage

50g butter

1 small red onion, cut into thin slices

1/2 tsp salt

400g red cabbage, cut into thin slices

100ml of water

50ml sweet red wine

2 tbsp cider vinegar

mixed spices for game

1 tablespoon strawberry jam

Without defrosting the duck, remove the packaging.

Place the duck in a baking pan in a preheated oven at 200C for 30 – 35 minutes until it turns golden and crispy.

For the sauce

Add the apples with the orange juice, zest and water to a small saucepan.

Cook over medium heat, stirring until all the ingredients boil.

Place a round oil paper on top and bake over low heat until the apples are tender.

After they soften, melt with a fork and add the sugar and butter.

Serve hot.

For the accompanying cabbage

In a saucepan melt the butter and add the onion. Sauté slightly with salt.

Add all the ingredients except the jam and mix well. Cover with a lid.

Lower the heat and let the cabbage soften. Occasionally stir and check if there is enough liquid.

After the cabbage has softened, remove the lid and add the jam. Let the liquids evaporate.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. [email protected]