February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
European footballFootballSportTurkey

Hatayspor withdraw from Turkish league after earthquake

By Reuters News Service064
secondary pic
The Hatayspor squad pictured posing before a Super Lig fixture

Hatayspor have withdrawn from the Turkish Super Lig following the devastating earthquake that hit the country this week, the president of the Turkish Union of Clubs Ali Koc said on Thursday.

Hatayspor‘s Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu remains missing despite the club’s vice president saying earlier this week that he had been rescued from the rubble with injuries and transported to hospital.

Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported the club’s sports director Taner Savut is still missing or under the rubble.

Hatayspor sent a letter. They notified us that they will not play this season’s games,” Koc said at a news conference along with Turkish Football Federation (TFF) president Mehmet Buyukeksi.

“If Gaziantep FK also wants to withdraw from the league, we plan to continue with 17 teams, provided that the rights of these two clubs remain intact,” adding that Gaziantep had yet to make a decision.

The Gaziantep province was close to the epicentre of the earthquake and was badly hit.

Hatayspor are 14th in the Turkish top flight’s standings while Gaziantep are 10th. Hatayspor director Volkan Demirel did not respond to a request for comment.

The resumption of the league has been further delayed and is expected to restart on March 3.

The death toll from the earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria passed 19,000 on Thursday, with the TFF confirming several players and coaches from across divisions have lost their lives.

Related Posts

Felix says couldn’t get used to Atletico style

Reuters News Service

Rescues provide glimmer of hope among Turkey quake ruins as toll tops 20,000

Reuters News Service

Hope fades for survivors as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 20,000

Reuters News Service

Turkey turns to tents and tourist resorts to house quake’s homeless

Reuters News Service

January transfer window spending reaches record levels

Reuters News Service

Hopes fade for finding more quake survivors as toll climbs

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign