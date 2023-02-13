February 13, 2023

Todays’ Weather: Cloudy, showers expected

By Staff Reporter
On Monday the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated showers, as well as snow or sleet in the mountains. Winds will be mainly north-easterly to easterly, light to strong, up to 5 Beaufort at times. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will rise to16 C inland and on the coasts and 4 C in the higher mountains. Frost is expected in the higher mountains.

In the evening the weather will be mostly clear with temporarily increased clouds. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort later turning moderate to strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will drop to 2 C in the interior, 6 C on the south and east coasts, 5 C on the remaining coasts and  -4 C in the higher mountains. Frost is expected to form locally in the mountains and semi-mountainous regions and parts of the interior.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly clear with temporarily increased cloud cover at times. On Wednesday and Thursday there will be locally increased cloud cover, which may bring isolated rain or snow in the mountains.

Temperatures are not expected to change until Thursday remaining close to average for the season.

The height of the snow in Troodos Square is 54 cm.

