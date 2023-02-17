February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Road closures announced in Strovolos on Sunday

By Staff Reporter066
road closure

Roads will be closed in parts of Strovolos in Nicosia on Sunday due to a road race the department of public works has announced.

The roads affected are:

-Strovolos Avenue from the junction with Pavlou Mela Street to the junction with Athalassa Avenue in both directions (Elaionon Street will remain open)

-Strovolos Avenue from the junction with Athalassa Avenue until the junction with Arch. Kyprianou Street (only the lanes towards Nicosia) and

-Arch. Kyprianou Street from the junction with Strovolos Avenue to the junction with Prodromos Avenue

The roads will be closed from 7 am until 11 am due to the Cyprus Road Runners Grand Prix organised in cooperation with the police.

During the event all traffic will be diverted through adjacent roads.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Christodoulides tells Paphos supporters he’ll remember where he started

Iole Damaskinos

Three-and-a half million left their jobs in 2022

Source: Cyprus News Agency

High excess mortality rates in Cyprus continue

Iole Damaskinos

On-call doctors’ details provided by Gesy

Iole Damaskinos

January tourist arrivals record massive rise, UK leads the way

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Nicosia Green Point now accessible by phone

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign