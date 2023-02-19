February 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Borrell: West must provide more military support to Ukraine (Update 1)

By Reuters News Service020
borrell
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday the West must provide more military aid to Ukraine and speed up its deliveries.

“Much more has to be done and much quicker. There is still a lot to be done. We have to increase and accelerate our military support,” Borrell said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

He said he supported an Estonian proposal for the EU to buy ammunition on behalf of its members to help Ukraine.

Borrell made his comments after Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas outlined the proposal.

“I completely agree with the Estonian prime minister’s proposal and we are working on that and it will work,” Borrell said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that Europe was “indirectly at war with Russia”

“Europe is drifting into the war in these very minutes, it is doing a dangerous balancing act,” he told his supporters in a speech. “Actually, they are in fact already indirectly at war with Russia.”

“It started with helmets … now we are at sending tanks, and fighter jets are on the agenda, and soon we will hear about so-called peacekeeping troops.”

