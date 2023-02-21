February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainBusinessInternational

Britain’s Tesco raises store workers pay by 7 per cent

By Reuters News Service01
tesco

Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, will raise hourly pay for about 220,000 store workers by 7 per cent from April, another increase that will likely catch the attention of the Bank of England, which is worried about inflationary pressure in the economy.

The supermarket group, one of the country’s largest private sector employers, said a deal agreed with shopworkers union USDAW will see store workers get 11.02 pounds ($13.25) an hour from April 2, up from 10.30 pounds currently.

Workers in inner and outer London will get additional allowances.

Tesco (TSCO.L) said the increase, a third in ten months, will cost it over 230 million pounds and take investment in pay over the last year to 430 million pounds.

On Friday, Asda, Britain’s No. 3 supermarket chain, announced a 10 per cent pay rise for its staff. No. 2 Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) announced an increase in January.

The BoE is watching pay settlements closely as it mulls further rises in interest rates.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey earlier this month expressed concerns about wage-setting, despite signs that the surge in inflation – which hit 11.1 per cent in October before falling to 10.1 per cent in January – had turned a corner.

Tesco said the latest rise reflects the accelerating cost of living its workers are facing.

But it also likely reflects Britain’s still tight labour market. Data this month showed that despite being on the brink of recession, the country’s jobless rate held close to five-decade lows and employment grew.

The government-mandated National Living Wage will rise to 10.42 pounds an hour from April, an increase of 9.7 per cent.

Tesco said it will also continue to provide staff with free food in store canteens, a salary advance scheme and a discount of up to 1,500 pounds a year off their shopping.

Premiums for Sunday working will, however, be cut from 25 per cent to 17 per cent.

Shares in Tesco, up 12 per cent so far this year, were unchanged in afternoon trading.

($1 = 0.8315 pounds)

Related Posts

Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden

Reuters News Service

EU’s Sefcovic: Productive call with UK’s Cleverly on N.Ireland Protocol

Reuters News Service

Bank of Cyprus posts €71 mln profit for 2022; lays foundation for dividends

Kyriacos Nicolaou

King Charles’ coronation to feature 12 new pieces of music

Reuters News Service

Oil rises on China demand hopes, concerns on supply outlook

Reuters News Service

UK property asking prices show weakest February gain on record

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign