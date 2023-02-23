February 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter02
feb 23 23

In today’s episode, cabinet on Wednesday decided to postpone implementing the Akamas local development plan for another six months.

The cabinet decision also entails a four-month window allowing for objections to the plan for the environmentally sensitive area and one of the few undeveloped coastal regions in Cyprus.

Elsewhere, after years of delays and shifting timetables, work has begun in Vasiliko for the construction of a jetty to facilitate a floating LNG storage and regasification unit but the completion date has been kicked down the road again, and at an extra cost of €25m.

Meanwhile, the percentage of foreign workers a company is allowed to employ and include into collective agreements has been raised from 30 to 50 per cent.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Police hunt for burglar that robbed elderly Nicosia woman

Nikolaos Prakas

Christodoulides will meet Tatar on Thursday

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus economy: indicators confirm slowdown but no recession

Kyriacos Nicolaou

CIFA seeks high competence level in local fund sector

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Online platform for Cypriot diaspora

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign