February 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Cyprus News Digest: Akamas plan delayed yet again

By Rosie Charalambous00
akamas 1
File photo

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • As calls are made to expand quarrying in the sensitive Paphos area,  the Akamas Plan is delayed yet again
  • A new ban on plastic bags is not being properly enforced

Also available HERE

 

