February 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
President condemns Russian invasion on “dark anniversary”

By Nick Theodoulou00
anastasiades
President Nicos Anastasiades

Outgoing president Nicos Anastasiades again condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on its one-year “dark anniversary”.

“February 24 marks the dark anniversary of the unprovoked attack on one independent country by another. We unequivocally condemn the Russian invasion, and together with all free countries, we call on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine,” Anastasiades wrote on Twitter.

His comments echoed those of a UN resolution backed by the UN general assembly in New York on Thursday night.

The UN demanded “that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders” and called for a cessation of hostilities.

The motion was backed by 141 nations but there were some notable abstentions (32 in total).

They included China, India, Iran and South Africa.

