February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Fourth arrest made in Nicosia stabbing incident

By Staff Reporter077
Police on Monday made a fourth arrest for a stabbing incident in Pera Chorio Nisou that took place on Sunday.

The 48-year-old man arrested, has been recuperating at Nicosia general hospital following a knife injury to his back inflicted during the attack on Sunday. According to the doctors on duty the man’s condition is stable and he is out of danger.

Three other men aged 49, 26, and 52, were arrested for the same case and are being remanded for three days by orders issued on Monday, by the Nicosia District Court.

The 48-year-old was arrested with a court warrant for the purposes of investigation and is under police guard.

The alleged attack was committed by the 49-year-old and 26-year-old shortly before 4 pm on Sunday at the home of the 52-year-old. The injured 48-year-old, a relative of the 52-year-old, was present at the scene.

Police are continuing the investigation.

