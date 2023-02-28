The Sandbox (SAND) and Oasis Network (ROSE) rake some gains while collateral network (COLT) remains bullish

Several cryptocurrency projects are appreciating despite the general bearish situation of the industry. The Sandbox (SAND), Oasis Network (ROSE) and Collateral Network (COLT) are some promising crypto projects on the rise. Notably, Collateral Network (COLT) is set for a colossal price increase, with analysts forecasting that COLT will surge from $0.01 to $0.35 in a matter of weeks.

The Sandbox (SAND) gains despite bearish market

The Sandbox (SAND) is a multipurpose virtual world on a blockchain. The Sandbox (SAND) allows users to perform a variety of digital assets-based functions such as creating, building, buying and selling such assets in game form.

The Sandbox (SAND) combines the power of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to create a decentralized platform for the gaming community.

The Sandbox (SAND) token is currently sold at $0.7655 per token, with a 24-hour trading volume of $251,568,700 USD.

Oasis Network (ROSE) appreciates significantly

Oasis Network (ROSE) is the foremost scalable and privacy-enabled layer-1 blockchain network. Oasis Network (ROSE), a unique blockchain network, combines low gas fee with high throughput to make it a secure architecture for Web3 that can conveniently power GameFi, DeFi, Metaverse, NFTs, Data DAOs and Data tokenization.

The Oasis Network (ROSE) token, ROSE, has been appreciating consistently over time. Recently, Oasis Network (ROSE) has recorded a steady appreciation with its current price trading at $0.05712.

Besides that, Oasis Network (ROSE) has an impressive maximum supply of 10,000,000,000 tokens and a market cap of over $300 million.

Collateral Network (COLT) remains bullish

Collateral Network (COLT) is the world’s pioneer crowdlending platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Collateral Network (COLT) platform makes it easier for borrowers to access funds on the blockchain as users can provide fractional loans to borrowers at an agreed interest rate.

For borrowers, easy accessibility to loans is guaranteed without selling their physical assets in exchange for money or going through a rigorous loan-taking process.

According to the Collateral Network (COLT) team, borrowers can borrow against their physical assets via NFT and blockchain technologies.

For instance, let’s assume someone with a piece of property worth $200,000 needs a short-term loan, Collateral Network (COLT) will mint an NFT backed by the borrower’s property. It will fractionalize the NFT into affordable units that turn investors into fractional lenders for a fixed interest rate.

The Collateral Network (COLT) ecosystem consists of its marketplace as Collateral Network (COLT) is a marketplace where investors and borrowers are connected. It is crowdlending meaning investors can offer loans for a fixed interest rate against NFTs backed by physical assets.

Collateral Network (COLT) token holders can participate in auctions of distressed assets which may either be physical or digital in the metaverse. Investors can seize the opportunity to purchase the assets of their dream at highly reduced prices below market value.

Some of the outstanding features of the token are borrowers can get discounts on the loan they take via the project. Crowdlenders can also get discounts on trading fees. The holders are given the right to vote on issues affecting the project such as its development and others. The token holders can stake it and earn passive income from the staking.

COLT tokens have a total supply of 1,400,000,000 tokens and the liquidity pool is locked for 33 years with teams tokens also locked for 3 years. The token also has a starting price currently of $0.01. Analysts are predicting a 35x surge in price within the next 6 months, making it another bullish token.

