March 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Former France great Fontaine dies aged 89

By Reuters News Service
Just Fontaine scored a record 13 goals at a single World Cup in 1958

Former France football great Just Fontaine, who in 1958 scored a record 13 goals at a single World Cup, has died, French sports daily L’Equipe reported on Wednesday.

Fontaine, 89, netted 30 goals from 21 caps for France between 1953-1960.

