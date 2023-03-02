March 2, 2023

Bases police rescue dog stuck on seaside cliffs

By Gina Agapiou00
A dog rescued from Zapalo cliffs by SBA police has been handed over to an animal shelter as no owner was found, the British Bases said on Thursday.

The SBA Police said the dog was rescued in a day-long operation between the police and the defence fire rescue after the stranded animal was spotted abandoned on the edge of the cliffs by a walker on Saturday.

Police Inspector Lakis Hadjichristodoulou explained on Thursday how the rescue mission unfolded.

“The dog could not be seen but her cry could be heard, so we called the SBA Police Marine Unit to find the exact location of the dog.”

With RAF Akrotiri’s helicopter crew on stand-by, Defence Fire Rescue personnel scaled the cliff using ropes to reach the clearly shaken dog.

DFR Area Manager, Jim Gray, who saw his Episkopi crew carry out the rescue, said: “This was a very challenging situation as a result of the location of the dog but thankfully, we have been trained for situations like these and we are delighted that the story now has a happy ending.”

After being given fresh food and water at the SBA Police station in Akrotiri and with no owner in sight, Neophytos Neophytou, a member of the Cyprus Animal Party, collected the dog and handed her over to the Nicosia based animal shelter ‘Hope for Homeless’.

Neophytou thanked the British Bases authorities, the SBA Police, the Marine Unit and Defence Fire Rescue, “for their superhuman efforts and risking their own lives to save this soul.”

“The lucky girl will be adopted by Hope for Homeless, who will find a forever, loving home for her.”

