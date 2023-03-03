Funds Association wants to bridge academia with the labour market

The Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA) on Thursday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Nicosia, with the two parties seeking to bolster their relationship, with the aim of further connecting the fund management sector with the academic community.

The announced note that the signing, which took place on Wednesday, February 8, seeks to create regular contact and frequent exchange of views and information between the two parties, on matters of common interest.

In accordance with the provisions of the memorandum, special emphasis will be placed on providing University professors, researchers and staff members, as well as graduate and undergraduate students, with a better understanding of the capital and asset management industry as a source of finance for the economy, businesses and people.

Moreover, the two parties will have the opportunity to review, investigate and implement joint projects related to capital and asset management and exchange documented scientific information and publications related to the field at local, regional and international levels.

At the same time, they will jointly hold meetings, conferences, training seminars and round table discussions.

Equally important is the development and offering of courses, which will contribute to the further development of the Collective Investment sector in Cyprus and the wider region.

In addition, the collaboration foresees the placement of students through internship programmes in companies or other organisations related to fund management and assets.

The announcement further explained that the collaboration may further extend to the sharing of physical and digital channels, tools, platforms and other infrastructure.

The Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance of the School of Business Administration of the University of Nicosia will take on a coordinating role in the cooperation and implementation of the agreements.

“At the University of Nicosia, we have the Knowledge Square as our compass, thus focusing on its four main pillars, which are teaching and learning, research, innovation and finally the osmosis with society and the labour market,” university rector professor Philippos Pouyioutas said.

“Therefore, we are building partnerships with serious partners in the business sector with the aim of continuously upgrading the quality of the education we offer,” he added.

For his part, the president of CIFA Andreas Yiasemides said that “we are particularly pleased with the signing of the Memorandum with the University of Nicosia and we expect that through this two-way cooperation, particularly beneficial results will emerge”.

“The field of Collective Investments needs specialised members of staff and the timely and appropriate link between academia and the labour market is extremely important,” he concluded.