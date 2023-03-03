March 3, 2023

Scaffolding collapses, 12 cars damaged

By Staff Reporter0223
The scaffolding collapsed, causing extensive damage to nearby vehicles

Scaffolding crushed 12 cars in Limassol old town on Friday afternoon causing serious damage.

Officials from the labour inspection department saw the timing as fortunate since workers nearby going for lunch would have been in the cars soon after the incident – luckily no one was hurt.scaffolding, scaffold, damaged cars, building

