Smart Nicosia project wins green award

Nicosia’s smart city project won first place among 100 nominations across Europe for evaluating the best smart green solutions, the municipality announced on Friday.

Smart Nicosia, a project carried out in cooperation with Nokia and Cyta, was distinguished by the European Green Digital Coalition Initiative.

This European corporate focuses on how major technology companies will contribute to reducing their environmental footprint of the planet.

It was formed by 26 CEOs of ICT (Information and Communications Technology) companies who signed a declaration to support the EU’s green and digital transformation on Digital Day 2021 and recognises the sector as a key player in the fight against climate change.

The case studies evaluated for the Clean Environmental Footprint cover six different sectors, namely energy, transport, construction, manufacturing, agriculture and smart cities, identified as priority sectors.

The Nicosia Smart City project won first place, in the Smart Cities category.

The local project presents vertical digital solutions, which are integrated in the Nicosia Municipality Smart City Platform.

The main objective of the Smart Nicosia project is to develop and use new technological tools that will improve the management and functionality of the urban environment in the city of Nicosia.

The platform increases productivity, efficiency and growth through the automated use of digital operational technology elements and capabilities. Among other functions, it also provides information on waste bin emptying and traffic information using video analytics to reduce overall transport emissions and pollution levels.

Nicosia’s project was also presented this week at the annual Mobile World Congress (#MWC) conference of technology and innovation companies in Barcelona. Representatives of the European Green Digital Coalition presented best case studies they have evaluated for smart green solutions with the case of Nicosia standing out.

See the presentation at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qrf4W_NZbBc&t=89s or https://fb.watch/i-rBZOll_t/.

