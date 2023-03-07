TMS Network (TMSN) Presale: An analysis of the potential gains for Fantom (FTM) and The Sandbox (SAND) investors

Investing, like life, is all about trade-offs. New companies tend to be riskier than more established ones who have a track record of profitability and solid market share. New companies are untried, untested and unproven but that has to be set against the fact that their stock, or coins, are far cheaper and, if the company is successful, return spectacular profits. This is why crypto presales are now so popular. The TMS Network (TMSN) presale could deliver spectacular gains for Fantom (FTM) and The Sandbox (SAND) investors.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) is an unusual DeFi project to the extent that the purpose is to seek a fine balance between scalability, transaction speeds and fees. If Fantom (FTM) manages to pull this off, it could, at least in theory, solve a long-standing cryptocurrency market problem.

In the first week of February 2023, the price of Fantom (FTM) suddenly jumped by an eyebrow-raising 35% following rumours that Fantom (FTM) was about to launch a new stablecoin along with some other updates. It turns out that what Fantom (FTM) may actually be doing is rebuilding their existing stablecoin, fUSD. Put another way, Fantom (FTM) may be in the process of clearing out the dead wood.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) has long been a favourite among gamers and metaverse fans and The Sandbox (SAND) could be about to get more popular still. At the end of February 2023, The Sandbox (SAND) unveiled their partnership with Toei Animation of Japan. The team at The Sandbox (SAND) are branching out to become what they hope will be a major source of entertainment and gaming.

Oddly enough, though, the market has not reacted favourably, with the price The Sandbox (SAND) actually falling back slightly on the news. It could be that The Sandbox (SAND)’s potential investors are placing their bets elsewhere?

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is attracting so much investor attention that it could be sucking the cash investment lifeblood away from other coins. The evidence for this lies in the fact that the TMS Network (TMSN) presale, which opened at the beginning of February 2023 in phase 1, has just closed after selling its entire coin allocation and raising over $500,000.

TMS Network (TMSN) is introducing the world’s first digital trading platform that carries not just cryptocurrency but also a range of other digital assets such as equities, Forex and CFDs. TMS Network (TMSN) users will have an entire trading and financial universe at their fingertips.

TMS Network (TMSN) is also dedicated to ‘social trading’, which seems like a logical stop in the social media age. It means that TMS Network (TMSN) users will be able to participate in an online trading community where they can make contacts and share information and trading tips. There is really nothing else out there that even comes close to TMS Network’s (TMSN) offering.

Conclusion

Anyone who has invested in either Fantom (FTM) or The Sandbox (SAND) needs to think carefully and review their positions. Are they getting the returns they want? Will they ever get those returns? The answer is staring them in the face: invest now in TMS Network (TMSN).

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/TMSNetworkIO

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tmsnetworkio

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more